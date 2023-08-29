Kyle Richards Confirms Mauricio Umansky Was Not Photoshopped Into Vacation Photos

Seems like Kyle Richards can’t even post a family photo without everyone picking it apart. The 54-year-old star of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills shared a family photo in Italy with her kids and husband, Mauricio Umansky.

The photo comes out amidst separation allegations and rumors about the couple going through a challenging time in their marriage. If anything, it seems to serve as a confirmation that despite all that, they’re working it out, and divorce is not an option.

However, some fans were quick to think the worst and immediately started saying Mauricio wasn’t in the photo at all and was just photoshopped in to make it look like things were okay despite the trouble in paradise.

Attention to detail

One fan said, “How does nobody see he’s photoshopped into these pics?”

Kyle, however, quickly quelled the Photoshop chatter and responded to the comment with, “That must be a joke.”

She replied to another caption saying Mauricio wasn’t really there because of his arm position with, “Y’all should work for the CIA,” essentially confirming that the rumors were unfounded and that her husband was indeed there to enjoy the family holiday.

Many fans certainly can’t let things just be. They will always look for something to pick apart in Kyle’s photos. Alongside the Photoshop quips, other fans commented on Kyle’s youngest daughter, Portia Umansky, 15, seen in the photograph along with Kyle’s other kids, including Farrah Aldjufrie, 34, Alexia Umansky, 27, and Sophia Umansky, 23.

“Another housewife that dresses her underage daughter like a 20-something young lady,” the commenter said. Kyle didn’t let this remark go, either. She replied that she doesn’t dress her daughter and that Portia, a high school sophomore, dresses herself.

This is the second time in just over a week that Portia has been accused of dressing too old for her age. She posted a photo of her attending an event in Chicago in a miniskirt and strapless tops, and commenters posted on the teen’s Instagram. Some said she looked “totally inappropriate” and that it was sad because kids should be kids.

Portia replied, taking a page from her mom’s book, telling them not to be said because she was “happy as a clam.”

Coping and looking ahead

At the end of the day, Kyle will always have people commenting on her life (it comes with the reality TV celebrity territory), but she seems to be handling it well. She’s focusing on her family, shooting down divorce rumors, and keeping her marriage intact.

The future looks positive, though. Along with family photos in Italy and even the support of her fellow Housewives, Kyle appeared on Amazon Live to offer an update on how her daughters were coping in this tough time.

“They know we all love each other, and they’re old enough to know that not everything is perfect all the time, and that’s okay,” she shared. She felt better being open because the speculation was getting out of hand.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Season 13 is expected to premiere on Bravo sometime this Fall.

