Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Enjoy Vacation Together Despite Separation

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umanksy announced their divorce at a strange time. Housewives fans were following Kim Zolciak’s grueling divorce saga when it suddenly stopped out of nowhere. The abrupt end to Kim’s divorce had many fans questioning if the events were even real or just a PR move.

And since the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star announced her separation right on the tail end of Kim’s divorce, fans were automatically skeptical. But if Kyle and Mauricio’s split is staged, it’s certainly not grabbing headlines the way Kim’s divorce did.

And the reason behind that is simple—Kyle and Mauricio are still very amicable toward each other. Rumors of all kinds still persist about the pair, but at least the two get to take a nice family vacation together. Although, for some, that just adds to the suspicion.

Kyle and Mauricio live it up in Italy with family

On August 20, Mauricio posted a photo on Instagram with the caption, “Summer Vacay 2023 on point.” Fans were all too happy to see the family together, with one commenter writing, “Love Kyle and Mauricio.” But, the conspiracy wheels turn as they do, and one commenter wrote, “Mauricio looks photoshopped in?”

Commenters noted that most of his body wasn’t even visible in the pictures, with missing legs and a right arm. Notably, Kyle also posted a photo from the family vacation on her Instagram, but without Mauricio. When one fan questioned where he was, another assumed, “taking the picture.”

Kyle’s post also had plenty of network support, with the official Bravo account commenting, “Cheers to living la dolce vita ?” Heather Dubrow commented, “Stunning ladies !!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️” while Sutton Stracke complimented Kyle’s daughters. Even Loren Brovarnik of 90 Day Fiancé fame came to compliment Kyle’s daughters as well.

