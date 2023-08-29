Kyle Richards Deletes Pic After Editing Claims

The people on TV are held to impossible beauty standards. That’s been the case for a long time. Oftentimes, the viewers criticizing reality stars for Photoshop and Ozempic use are the same viewers who degrade the stars for their looks in the first place.

That doesn’t justify the use by any means, but it indicates there’s no possible way for stars to win. That is if they want to achieve those impossible beauty standards that have likely been ingrained into them. And poor Kyle Richards has been fending off Photoshop claims for a while now.

More recent claims came over Mauricio Umansky’s alleged insertion into family vacation photos. But just as soon as the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star dispelled those rumors, new accusations began popping up with pretty conclusive evidence.

Fans question why Kyle would post this

Photo: Kyle Richards/Facebook

Kyle recently deleted a photo from her social media page after fans noticed the image was clearly photoshopped. The photo featured Kyle standing next to Hermés executive Michael Coste. The accepted theory was that Kyle used some software that had a hard time distinguishing between her arm and the beige background.

Michael posted the unedited version on his Instagram. Interestingly, despite deleting it on IG, Kyle kept the altered image up on her Facebook page. What’s more, very few Facebook users seemed to even note the alterations. But of those who did, one commented, “Ouch bad photoshop on your arm. Like why? It’s just an arm. We all have them.”

A Reddit thread also popped up over Kyle’s post, with many understandably baffled as to why she would post the picture in the first place. One user joked, “there’s a portal to another realm opening in her armpit.” Kyle’s deletion read as an admission of guilt. Which made the choice to leave it on Facebook all the more baffling.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is expected to return to Bravo in November 2023.

TELL US – WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS ON KYLE’S USE OF PHOTOSHOP? DO YOU SEE HER AS A VICTIM IN ANY WAY?