Oscar Winner Mira Sorvino Joins Season 32 of DWTS

The upcoming Dancing with the Stars Season 32 is already creating quite a buzz, and fans don’t even know all the details. Many changes were already made known to the public, such as Tyra Banks’ exit along with some pros.

But when one door closes, Julianne Hough opens it. But the shake-up in regulars isn’t the only thing exciting fans. Two stars have already been confirmed for Season 32’s slate.

The Bachelorette’s most recent star, Charity Lawson, was confirmed, which was mostly expected. It’s common for Bachelor Nation contestants to hit the ballroom. Ariana Madix of Vanderpump Rules fame was also confirmed, almost certainly capitalizing off Scandoval. But that might just be the tip of the iceberg.

Was Mira Sorvino chosen for controversy?

Entertainment Tonight first reported that Mira Sorvino was part of the upcoming DWTS Season 32 lineup. However, that report is technically still unconfirmed. When ET reached out to ABC for comment, the show stated that Dancing with the Stars does not comment on casting rumors. But the full cast list comes out Wednesday, September 13.

Fans of Mira’s work know her from her role in the comedy Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion. Perhaps more notably, fans remember her Oscar-winning performance as Linda Ash in the 1995 comedy, Mighty Aphrodite. More general audiences, however, might know that she recently appeared in the controversial Sound of Freedom.

Given the film’s status as a relevant talking point and politically charged issue would give all the more weight to Mira’s inclusion in DWTS. ABC wants to strike while the iron is hot, no doubt. And given that Mira herself is not a controversial figure, this is perhaps the safest possible play on the network’s part.

Dancing with the Stars Season 32 airs this fall, Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, and will stream live on Disney+.

