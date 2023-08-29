Scheana Shay Celebrates Diss Track With New Tattoo

Rachel Leviss left a sour taste in her mouth. Months after Scheana Shay found herself on the receiving end of a temporary restraining order from the disgraced Vanderpump Rules star. One could say that, behind Ariana Madix, Scheana had a bigger fallout from Scandoval than the rest of her co-stars.

She also had to defend herself in a court of law after Rachel accused her of alleged physical assault. Consequently, Scheana felt very betrayed by her former friend.

Basically, the Good As Gold singer turned to music to get her frustration out. Scheana released a track called “Apples,” that called Rachel out for her betrayal. And in a commemorative gesture, she even got a tattoo to represent the song.

Scheana got an apple tattoo on her inner arm

Scheana recently shared images from the tattoo parlor to her Instagram Story. She then set it to the Fetish son “Come Check This.” The Scheananigans podcast host can be seen in black yoga pants and a crop top.

Some of the pictures are zooming in on the ink, and it can be seen that the new tattoo was placed alongside a flower tattoo that Scheana got for her daughter, Summer. She tagged the tattoo artist, Sweetpea, who worked on her ink.

The song itself is called “Apples” and is the work of Scheana and The 27s.

“I was with you on your worst day / You stabbed me in the worst way / How you gonna lie to my face,” some of the lyrics read. “How do you like them?” the song questions.

Finally, not one to hold back on her feelings, Scheana calls Rachel “a narcissistic psycho” in the song. “Cut out like lipo,” the words continue. Another part of the song reads, “I thought you were faithful/ I see you a snake, though.”

