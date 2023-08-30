Kandi Burruss and Tami Roman Star in À La Carte Season 2 Trailer

Keeping up with Kandi Burruss is getting harder to do each day. One second, she’s opening a restaurant. Then, she’s contending for a Tony. Now, she’s onto her latest gig: series regular on the ALLBLK show À La Carte. The network just dropped the Season 2 trailer, and it looks juicy. Not only is the Real Housewives of Atlanta star returning to the show, but this time, she’s joined by another reality TV all-star, Tami Roman.

Kandi and Tami turn up the heat

If you’ve never heard of it, À La Carte is described as a “scripted dramedy about the Black millennial dating experience.” Season 1 followed a group of four friends, Mahogany, Misha, Reign, and Shyra, navigating adulthood. For Season 2, Mahogany is out of the picture, and the friends try to settle into their new dynamic without her. It’s kind of like when NeNe Leakes left RHOA, but maybe just a little different.

The trailer for the upcoming season teased loads and loads of sex and drama. Basically, it reminds you of one of those late-night X-rated cable series, except it has a few famous reality stars popping up to play.

Kandi’s character is Nicole, the flirtatious owner of a sex shop. The character is obviously pretty close to the person she is in real life. She’s the go-to girl for anything sex-positive and developed a steamy connection with Misha.

Season 2 coming in hot, like really hot …

For Season 2, Kandi was prompted from recurring cast to series regular. In the racy trailer, we see her in action. It makes her and Todd Tucker’s movie, The Pass, seem like a Disney movie. In one scene, Kandi is in a bubble bath, surrounded by candles, and having some serious playtime with her girlfriend. This role probably isn’t going to help Kandi in her pursuit of EGOT status, but it definitely made her a few dollars richer.

Tami joins the cast as a new character named Maureen DeVoe — no relation to Shamari DeVoe. According to Deadline, Tami is playing a “sexy pop star whisperer” trying to take Misha under her wing. So, will we see Kandi and Tami’s characters going head to head for Misha’s attention? We shall see!

À La Carte Season 2 premieres on ALLBLK on September 12.

TELL US – WILL YOU BE WATCHING KANDI AND TAMI ON À LA CARTE? ARE YOU SURPRISED TO SEE KANDI IN SUCH A RACY ROLE?