Andy Cohen ‘Likely Despises Me,’ Says Bethenny Frankel

Real Housewives of New York City alum Bethenny Frankel has been stirring up the reality television universe. Bethenny is calling for reality TV stars to unionize. According to one of the attorneys that Bethenny hired, there are 80 reality TV cast members who have signed on to an “abuse” lawsuit against Bravo and NBCUniversal.

I guess Bethenny was tired of reviewing makeup on TikTok and dissing RHONY on her ReWives podcast. Now she is involved in something much deeper and is losing some frenemies in the process.

When reality personalities clash

Bethenny was a guest on Team Coco’s podcast Literally! with Rob Lowe. “I can tell you with great certainty that everyone at Bravo likely despises me, including Andy Cohen,” Bethenny stated, “because it’s very personal and because they have to protect the realm.”

She continued, “While we’re talking about a union and what that would look like, [SAG-AFTRA] also want to know in the short term what they could do to help. And I was saying there should be some language, some contract language that goes into these contracts that everybody in reality knows to include,” the Skinnygirl mogul explained.

Bethenny is also concerned about “unrealistic NDAs.” She said, “It’s a very complicated thing I walked myself into whilst also burning bridges and seeming like I’m biting the hand that fed me, but I fed myself.” Bethenny added, “There are a lot of people who didn’t get fed.”

Bravo responded to Bethenny’s NDA comments in a statement to Deadline. “Confidentiality clauses are standard practice in reality programming to prevent disclosure of storylines prior to air. They are not intended to prevent disclosure by cast and crew of unlawful acts in the workplace, and they have not been enforced in that manner,” the statement read.

Bethenny is awesome!

Bethenny touted herself as a “shining example” of success. But there are “all these other casualties whose lives have been destroyed” by the standards that are in place. I hope Bethenny’s arm isn’t tired from patting herself on the back.

“Instead of just counting my money and not pissing anybody off, I chose to, you know, shake that whole thing up and burn bridges and torch the kingdom, Khaleesi-style,” Bethenny said, with a nod to Game of Thrones.

Andy took issue with Bethenny’s podcast “trashing” RHONY. So, they hashed out their issues in 2022. But this may spell the end of their relationship.

