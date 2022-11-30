Bethenny Frankel Says That She Is “Pals” With Andy Cohen Amid Feud About Housewives Rewatch Podcast

Former Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel has been vocal about her desire to distance herself from the franchise that made her a household name. She quit the show in 2019. Since then, Bethenny claimed that RHONY was “not where I wanted to be, and it affected other areas of my life just in feeling not good about myself.”

Bethenny also slammed the RHONY: Legacy show. She claimed that Bravo approached her about joining the cast, but they couldn’t afford her.

So, when Bethenny revealed that she was launching a RHONY rewatch podcast called ReWives, it raised some eyebrows. She made the grand announcement in a TikTok video shared on Twitter.

Andy Cohen’s initial reaction was tame. “I was a little surprised but again I was like, ‘Oh, this is good, good for you,’” Andy stated. “The more Housewives podcasts the better.”

But Page Six reported that during his Sirius XM show, Radio Andy, he went further. Andy remarked, “I was surprised at that because she’s been trashing the show for the last three years.”

He continued, “So I was like, ‘She’s been talking about that it’s toxic,’ and it’s this and every bad thing you can think she has been quoted saying about the show … and now she’s doing a Housewives recap podcast.” That was pretty much my reaction, too.

According to Page Six, Bethenny addressed her relationship with Andy during an appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna. Bethenny stated that “there’s no conflict” between her and Andy. She admitted that Andy was “probably a little annoyed” by her launching the ReWives podcast.

“We totally are pals, and we take beach walks and most of what we talk about on those walks is the Housewives, of this city, that city, this person, that person,” the Skinnygirl mogul remarked.

She added that Andy texted her about ReWives. “Oh fun, I’m glad to see you embracing the Housewives,” he said in the text.

The RHONY alum stated, “I didn’t really trash the Housewives. I said that it was toxic for me at that point. I think it is a different show than what it was in the beginning.” She added, “It’s evolved into something different, more big, more shiny, more dramatic than what we started with… more conflict.”

Bethenny said, “I’m glad that I’m not there [but] I also do get the right to talk about it because I did it for a quarter of my life.”

RELATED: Bethenny Frankel Says That She Saved Sonja Morgan From Almost Being Fired From Real Housewives Of New York; Sonja Reacts

She admitted that her friendship with Andy is complicated. “It’s just also that we are both also in this business and we are also friends and we also share Housewives stuff where he was producing the show that I was on,” Bethenny commented. “So, there’s all these different dynamics where I guess they overlap.”

Bethenny’s RHONY co-stars weren’t pleased about her new gig. Carole Radziwill shared her thoughts on Twitter. “Oh lordy…how original. But she did build her brand by trashing& mocking women specifically the HWs & Bethenny always returns to what she does best,” she tweeted.

Luann de Lesseps dragged Bethenny on the Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino podcast. “It’s pretty sad and pathetic that she has to resort to Housewives because of all her failed pivots since the Housewives,” Luann remarked. Ouch!

Bethenny defended her new podcast in an Instagram Story, per Page Six. “It’s absolutely a part of my history, and as I said before, I don’t have amnesia, and you gotta dance with the one who bring you, so this is my story, my podcast, my perspective,” she stated.

TELL US- DO YOU THINK THAT BETHENNY’S REWATCH PODCAST AFFECTED HER FRIENDSHIP WITH ANDY? WILL YOU LISTEN TO IT?

[Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images]