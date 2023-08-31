Bravo Condemns Threats Against Real Housewives of Atlanta Producers

Once again, Real Housewives fans have been reminded that threatening people online isn’t okay. First, it was the cast members who were being threatened because of the on-screen drama. Now, it’s escalated to a new level of insanity — people are sending threats to the production team of Real Housewives of Atlanta.

We all know Season 15 of RHOA wasn’t a slam dunk, but threatening the producers? Come on, people. According to Love B Scott, the issue has escalated to the point that the Bravo PR team has stepped in with a statement.

The fan outrage has gone too far

Throughout Season 15, it was impossible to escape the online complaints about everything related to RHOA. From the storyline to the cast, most fans weren’t loving this batch of episodes. As the season started to wind down, even Kenya Moore started getting vocal about the questionable production choices.

With the Season 15 reunion on the horizon and rumors swirling about a full-on RHOA reboot, fans, producers, and cast members are in a frenzy trying to figure out what’s next for the iconic franchise. But for the fans that are taking things a little too far, Bravo has some strong words.

A representative for the network said, “Bravo strongly condemns threats and online attacks against The Real Housewives of Atlanta producers and urges people to please stop.”

Meanwhile, one RHOA producer took to his Instagram account to fend off the complaints about Season 15. He defended himself in a since-deleted Instagram story. He originally wrote it in all caps, so you know he was fed up.

“I’m not an editor. I don’t make casting decisions. I don’t choose what scenes make it or not. If you’re going to come for me. Come for me for what I’m responsible for,” producer Eric Fuller wrote.

Whether you love Season 15 or hate it, please remember it’s just a TV show! And a juicy two-part reunion starts this Sunday on Bravo at 8/7c. There’s still more story to tell.

