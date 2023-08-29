Source Denies Real Housewives of Atlanta Reboot Plans: ‘Nothing Official’

Just hours after news began swirling about a potential Real Housewives of Atlanta reboot, that may not yet be the case.

Many fans have voiced their disappointment over the latest season of RHOA. Whether it be some of the cast, the storylines, or the lack of exciting drama, it’s clear that Season 15 failed to hit the mark. Consequently, watchers have called for a complete reboot — RHONY style.

According to Love B Scott, producers of the Real Housewives of Atlanta were dissatisfied with the upcoming two-part reunion and planned to axe the entire cast.

“A source close to production tells us that Bravo is beyond thrilled with the reception of the recently rebooted Real Housewives of New York, so they’re fully onboard with production’s decision to recast RHOA.”

But before we get too excited (and yes, I can admit, I was a little excited), a source has officially told us to pump the brakes.

No RHOA shake-up just yet

Despite the disapproval from fans, “nothing official has been decided” regarding the next season of RHOA, a source told Page Six. They also said that producers have been searching for notable women to film with; however, nobody wants to come out to play.

“They haven’t found any famous people of note that want to be on the reboot, and if they can’t find any famous people that want to be on the show, then they can’t reboot the entire show.”

Additionally, a second source told Entertainment Tonight that “no decisions” will be made until after the reunion commercial special airs.

For now, you can continue watching The Real Housewives of Atlanta every Sunday at 8/7c.

TELL US – ARE YOU HAPPY TO HEAR THAT BRAVO ISN’T PLANNING ON REBOOTING RHOA JUST YET? DO YOU THINK THEY SHOULD KEEP THE CAST? WHO SHOULD BE LET GO?