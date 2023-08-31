Erika Jayne Dating Younger Man, Enjoying ‘Best Sex’

For those of you keeping track of Erika Jayne’s sex life, we have an important update: things are going well! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star just hit the Las Vegas strip for her Bet It All on Blonde residency, and she opened up about her recent dating adventures. Thankfully, it sounds like she’s ditched the senior citizen dating pool and has moved on to something new. She’s dating younger!

Tom who?

Erika went on Two Ts in a Pod, where Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge raved about the new Las Vegas show. During their chat, Erika revealed that she’s moved on from her divorce and is seeing someone new.

“No, I’m actually seeing someone younger now,” she admitted to the co-hosts before playing coy about divulging more details.

Earlier this summer, rumors circulated that Erika could have been dating her attorney, Jim Wilkes. Photos of the two galivanting around Vegas caused much speculation, but she denied that there was anything more than a business relationship. Now, the fact that she says she’s dating younger confirms that she’s not with Jim.

Erika didn’t want to reveal too much about the relationship. She continued to say that she wanted to keep this relationship “private,” which is ironic coming from a reality star whose entire life has been on blast for years. However, she did reveal that her new suitor is in his late 30s — more than half the age of her ex Tom Girardi.

Although it doesn’t sound like we’ll see this new guy on RHOBH when Season 13 rolls around, Erika proudly admitted that he’s treating her well in the bedroom. She said on the podcast that she’s having “the best sex” of her life right now. Good for her.

While we await an announcement regarding Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Seasons 1-12 are streaming on Peacock.

TELL US – ARE YOU SURPRISED TO HEAR THAT ERIKA IS DATING YOUNGER? DO YOU THINK SHE AND HER NEW GUY WILL EVENTUALLY GO PUBLIC?