Former Bachelor Matt James Rooting For Mom Patty on The Golden Bachelor

To the surprise of many, The Golden Bachelor has picked up a lot of steam. The concept seemed so contrary to what The Bachelor franchise tends to deliver. It’s a show driven in large part by the drama of its younger contestants, like Matt James.

Matt made history in the franchise by being the first male African-American lead in the show’s run. But despite breaking new ground, Matt’s season was still filled with plenty of drama and turmoil, in part due to his pick, Rachael Kirkconnell.

Despite winning Season 25, Rachael wouldn’t stay with Matt for long. However, in an interesting turn of events, the two went back to each other in March 22. But now, in another fun turn, Matt’s mother, Patty James, gets to be the one to compete.

Fans recognized Patty as Matt’s mom

On his story, Matt posted one of the press release photos of his mother with the words, “i ccc uuu mama” and a flaming heart emoji. Matt also showed up in the comments of Patty’s own post where he again used the flaming heart emoji, but three times over. Rachel also popped up in the comments writing, “she’s ready to find love ♥️♥️”

Also among commenters were Bachelor Nation stars of the past, such as the recently-engaged Hannah Brown, who wrote, “PATTY! So exciting!!” Susie Evans showed up to write, “Let’s go Ms. James!!” Lindsay Arnold, who was Matt’s pro partner on Dancing with the Stars, commented, “Oh my goodness!!!!!!!! I am sooo excited for you!!!!”

As a marketing move, it was extremely wise for ABC to bring in names who already had ties to the franchise. Patty’s inclusion has almost certainly had the intended effect, creating buzz among former Bachelor stars and current fans. As one commenter wrote, “I wasn’t planning to watch but now that [Matt’s] mom is in, so am I!!!”

The Golden Bachelor premieres Thursday, September 28 at 8/7c on ABC.

