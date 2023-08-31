Porsha Williams Considering a Return Amid Reported RHOA Cast Shake-Up

Porsha Williams may be making her Real Housewives of Atlanta return next season if Bravo cuts her a big fat check.

“Bravo has been trying to get Porsha to come back to The Real Housewives of Atlanta for the possible cast shakeup, but she’s playing hardball,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “Bravo offered Porsha a lot of money to return, but she declined.”

The Bravo vet exited the series after Season 13, where she fought incessantly with Kenya Moore and Marlo Hampton over rumors about sleeping with a stripper during a cast trip. Since her departure, the show has clearly gone down the drain. With only Kandi Burruss and Kenya left, it’s clear they can’t run a show by themselves. However, if Bravo wants P Willy to return, the offer has to be just right.

Will Porsha make her big return?

“Porsha is telling friends she wants to be the highest-paid Housewife on any franchise. Porsha could return, but as of now, she and Bravo have not come to an agreement,” the source added.

During another interview with ET this year, Porsha said she loves that the fans and network want her back on the show. Although a deal hasn’t been reached yet, you never know what could happen.

“I’ve never written it off; I’ve never talked down on the show. I love what the girls are doing. I love that the brand is still as strong as it was before,” she added, “and you just never know … never say ‘never.'”

Nobody from Bravo or Porsha’s team has confirmed or denied her intent to return to the Real Housewives of Atlanta. However, with the current direction of the show, we wouldn’t be surprised if Bravo does meet her demands to secure her peach for Season 16.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta two-part reunion begins September 3, 2023, at 8/7c on Bravo.

