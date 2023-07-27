Porsha Williams Leaving Door Open to Real Housewives of Atlanta Return

Porsha Williams has been booked and busy since leaving Real Housewives of Atlanta. She wed Simon Guobadia. She also starred in the spinoff Porsha’s Family Matters, which covered all the family feuding between her family members.

Then she hit up Thailand for Season 3 of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. And the former peach has made no secret about plans to possibly expand her family with Simon.

So, would Porsha return to RHOA at this point in her life? Porsha gave Entertainment Tonight the scoop.

Leaving the door open a sliver

“I mean, listen, it’s so [good] to be missed. It would be bad if it’s brought up and you’re like, ‘No, she can stay where she is.’ I love that people want to see me,” Porsha said. “I love that people are still interested in my life and who I am.”

She continued, “I’ve never written it off, I’ve never talked down on the show. I love what the girls are doing. I love that the brand is still as strong as it was before.”

Is it though? This season hasn’t been a rockstar outing. RHOA could certainly benefit from some quality Porsha time. “And you just never know. I will say [that] I’ll never say ‘never,'” Porsha stated.

Meanwhile, Porsha is competing in the Fox competition, Stars on Mars. And yes, I am watching it. The series puts 12 celebrities in a space station as they live and work together. The desert environment serves as a Mars-like location.

“They throw us into these crazy insane challenges to survive on Mars and, yeah, it was a good time! Lots of personalities,” Porsha stated.

Meanwhile, Real Housewives of Atlanta continues Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.

