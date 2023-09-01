90 Day Fiancé Star Karine Martins Suggests Paul Staehle Has Died

Niche internet celebrities have found a new way to attain clout, as they’re so often prone to do. And, as with many publicity efforts, the name of the game is controversy. After the Lil Tay death hoax, more than one celebrity popped up to announce their death and subsequently announced the hacking of their socials.

It goes without saying how reprehensible this is. Among the many issues it causes, crying wolf like this makes it harder to believe real tragedies when they happen. This is why many are presently looking at Karine Martins with a great deal of skepticism.

Karine appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2017 with her partner Paul Staehle. The two have been a part of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise ever since. The two were portrayed as chaotic, and that chaos even reached heights of alleged abuse that led to their firing. But things may have just gotten worse for the duo.

Karine’s sporadic posting about Paul

On August 30, Karine posted a message on her Instagram story, first in Portuguese, then in English: “Paul went missing last night in Brazil. Prayers he is found safe.” However, Karine didn’t seem too concerned as she went on to post nonchalant messages on her story after the fact, such as a “live laugh love” sign.

Then, on August 31, Karine posted a reel showcasing a photo collage of Paul. She captioned the post, “[broken heart emoji] Not all of our memories were bad. Our children loved you very much. We will never forgot [sic] you or the good memories we all shared.” But those hoping for more clarification were left in the dark as she disabled comments on the post and her entire page.

Later, Karine reposted what appeared to be a life insurance ad, which said, “Life insurance is a final way of telling your loved ones, ‘I’ve got you.’” Paul’s account, meanwhile, is privatized. Karine has still kept posting on her story with nonchalance, even as of one hour ago. Until Karine or another source says something more concrete, we are in the dark. But we genuinely hope Paul is okay.

