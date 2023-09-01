Lindsay Hubbard Caught Off-Guard by Carl Radke Split, Was Busy Wedding Planning

Well, another Bravo couple allegedly bites the dust. In August 2022, Summer House super couple Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard became engaged. Carl’s proposal played out on Season 7 of the series.

Their journey to love started as friends and ended up headed towards holy matrimony. Until Carl reportedly hit the brakes.

A shocking split

An insider told The Messenger that Lindsay’s wedding planning was going “full steam ahead.” The duo planned to tie the knot in November.

“Lindsay was completely blindsided and is in shock. There were no signs of this coming and their relationship has been in a great place,” the source stated. “She’s called friends and has been in total denial about Carl ending the engagement. She doesn’t think it’s actually happening and can’t believe it.”

The insider added, “She’s in complete shock right now but is also upset. It hasn’t quite hit her.” I can’t see Lindsay handling this well.

“She hopes they will work it out and believes it will be OK between them. Carl basically dropped a bomb at their apartment and then left,” the source claimed.

How did things between Carl and Lindsay end?

Entertainment Tonight previously reported that the couple had called it quits. “Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard have called off their engagement,” several sources claimed. “The two were set to get married in November, but Carl told Lindsay he couldn’t move forward with the wedding,” the insiders stated. “The breakup was filmed and will most likely play out on the next season of Summer House.” Well, if it wasn’t filmed, did it even happen?

Meanwhile, Season 8 is already filming. Lindsay recently had a bridal shower, and several of her co-stars attended. Ciara Miller, Danielle Olivera, and Amanda Batula all showed up to celebrate the bride-to-be.

This juicy drama will no doubt boost Summer House’s Season 8 ratings.

