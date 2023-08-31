Carl Radke’s Breakup With Lindsay Hubbard Caught on Film for Summer House

Summer House stars Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard have allegedly broken off their engagement. It seems like 2023 has taken a toll on many Bravo relationships and Carl and Linds were caught in the fallout.

Basically, breakups bring great ratings, as we all learned from Vanderpump Rules. It seems like Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is almost counting on viewership interested in the demise of Kyle Richards’ marriage. Now we learn Carl and Lindsay’s bust went down when cameras were rolling. Entertainment Tonight has the dish.

Apparently, this summer will not be fun …

We shared this story earlier, but the rumor mill has been buzzing for a minute. According to ET, “Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard have called off their engagement,” several insiders shared.

“The two were set to get married in November, but Carl told Lindsay he couldn’t move forward with the wedding. The breakup was filmed and will most likely play out on the next season of Summer House,” they added.

Production of Season 8 has been happening for a minute. Just two weeks ago, Linds had a big bridal shower at Moxy East Village’s Cathédrale in NYC. Many of her co-stars showed up to celebrate including Amanda Batula, Danielle Olivera, and Ciara Miller.

Carl and Lindsay were engaged in August 2022 after a seven-year relationship that took them from friends to fianceés. Additionally, it’s reported Carl is the one who called it all off. As of right now, neither Carl nor Lindsay have commented on the matter.

