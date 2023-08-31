Rumor: Carl Radke Calls off Engagement With Lindsay Hubbard

Friends, it’s time to take some deep, cleansing breaths and we’ll get through this together. I don’t know what has been in the Bravo waters, but it seems most who drink are breaking up. Summer House stars Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard could be the latest victims.

Say it isn’t so, but also will it be in the new season? Lovers Carl and Lindsay began as roommates, turned into friends, dated, broke up, and then found each other once again. Their relationship flourished into a lavish engagement but now, things have allegedly gone sour. According to reports, Carl dumped Linds.

Is true love dead?

Our very reliable source said the news item about Carl calling off the engagement with Lindsay was “100% true” #summerhouse pic.twitter.com/xXKssY0yB4 — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) August 31, 2023

The duo who beat all the odds might be going back to the playing field. Sources are saying Carl has officially stopped making Lindsay’s sandwiches. The streets have been restless with the news and Queens of Bravo finally dropped the dime on Twitter (or X, whatever).

The Queens’ post read, “Our very reliable source said the news item about Carl calling off the engagement with Lindsay was ‘100% true.’” Sad? Definitely. Unexpected? Not entirely.

Fans of the couple have wished them well since the jump, but it’s safe to say there was always a bit of worry in the mix. Carl is living a very sober lifestyle right now and he’s healing from some trauma. Lindsay has her own things to unpack, but she wasn’t devoting her life to staying sober. Obviously, that may have caused some issues.

Lindsay is also very … easy to upset and Carl has stated many times he basically wants a low-stress situation around him. Filming is underway for Season 8 of Summer House, so the timing is interesting. Kind of like how Kyle Richards and her husband separated during their season. Now it seems every Bravo break-up is tainted by Scandoval. It is real or is it for ratings?

Carl and Linds initially crossed paths in 2016 when filming the first season of the program. At the time, they were both dating other people, so their relationship was completely platonic. During the fourth season, the couple briefly fell in lust before deciding that they would get along better as friends. In 2021, their relationship was reignited at a prom-themed party, and sparks began to fly once more.

Currently, Danielle Olivera is taping her mouth shut so she doesn’t accidentally say, “I told you so.” Carl and Lindsay were to be married in November 2023. Stay tuned.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK CARL AND LINDSAY BROKE UP? DID YOU EVER THINK THEY WOULD MAKE IT TO THE ALTAR? IS THIS JUST A SILLY RUMOR?