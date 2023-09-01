RHOSLC Season 4 Preview: Meredith Marks and Whitney Rose Argue Over Dirty Bathtubs

The promotional material for Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 4 got off to a weird start, dragging on the heels of a few leaks.

But that didn’t keep fans’ excitement at bay when Bravo put out the official Season 4 trailer. The trailer promised plenty of the SLC drama that fans know and love, including OGs Meredith Marks and Lisa Barlow supposedly having at it again.

Meanwhile, the trailer also showed Whitney Rose struggling with some marital issues on her end. But as viewers wait to see more details on these storylines, there’s now a sneak peek to hold us over.

Meredith and Whitney get real petty in RHOSLC preview

Whitney began, “You know I’ll own it if I said that you did that. I have never said that you’ve done ketamine.”

Meredith responded, “Whitney, I don’t believe that you own the things you say. Because we left New York, I thought we were in a neutral, peaceful zone, and the next thing I’m seeing is that I’m like, dirty and gross, because I’m creepy, because I take baths?”

“That was a funny joke, Meredith!”

“No, it was a dig on my marriage and a dig on my bathtub, like I have a dirty house.”

“It’s not a dig,” Whitney tried to protest. In a confessional, she said she’d never express that Meredith had a dirty house because she doesn’t “know what vacation rental [Meredith’s] staying in.” She assumed Meredith would keep everything in plastic to get her deposit back at the end of the lease. SHADE!

“My bathtub is clean,” Meredith told her, “Maybe yours isn’t.” Whitney said hers was very clean as well, and Meredith said, “Okay,” in disbelief.

“Meredith,” Whitney said, trying to get the argument back on track, “I take baths all the time. But I prefer to take my baths alone. Which is true. Like, why are you judging me for wanting to take a bath alone? … I don’t like to bathe with people, that’s a shady joke.”

When alone with the camera, Meredith said, “It really irritates me that Whitney can be like, ‘Oh, I was just being shady.’” She further chastised Whitney for a lack of accountability. And when the two spoke, she asked, “Did I make shady jokes when you got naked with your husband, painting each other? And saying, ‘Oh, I wonder if she’s getting bacteria in her vagina?’”

Whitney was left speechless.

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 4 premieres Tuesday, September 5, at 9/8c on Bravo.

TELL US – WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS ON THE PREVIEW? WHOSE SIDE DO YOU TAKE IN THIS BEEF?