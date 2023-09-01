Sister Wives Preview: Janelle and Kody Brown Get Into Explosive Fight

Things continue to heat up on this season of Sister Wives. If Kody Brown doesn’t get his act together, he’ll likely lose everything.

A good portion of this season has revolved around Kody’s continually strained relationship with his fourth wife, Christine Brown. But things are starting to look worse and worse for his relationship with his other wives too, namely, Janelle Brown.

E! News obtained a preview clip showing Janelle and Kody having it out. The two were arguing over Kody’s relationship with their six children. In particular, Garrison and Gabe, whom Kody threatened to kick out during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Janelle pounces and Kody deflects

“You always put it back on me,” Janelle said. Kody tried to say it goes “both ways,” but Janelle felt the contrary. When alone with the camera, she said, “It still surprises me that Kody feels like it’s my responsibility to facilitate this relationship between me and my children. He’s a parent as much as I am.”

Kody tried to claim in their argument, “It belongs on you, Janelle!” When asked why it should belong to her, he said she hadn’t supported the rules he implemented during the pandemic. Janelle said she was just trying to protect her kids, and shouldn’t have to choose between them and Kody.

Janelle told the camera, “I’m now being accused of everything he just accused Christine of and a lot of what he accused Mary of.” Janelle accused Kody of acting like everything was “her fault.” She said, “You did not give us any rules … You didn’t give us the list until November.”

Kody claims he’s “gaslit” by Janelle

Kody deflected and said he was “tired of being gaslit.”

“You are gaslighting me!” Janelle responded. “All this ‘I feel so pressured’ bullsh*t? This is you saying, ‘I don’t wanna do it, but I’m gonna make it your fault.’”

Nevertheless, Kody said he was the one being thrown “under the bus.” The two went back and forth with each one saying they weren’t taking any responsibility for their actions. Amid all the arguing, one thing was clear — Janelle’s getting fed up.

