Sister Wives Preview: Kody Brown Seeks Support From Friends

Kody Brown is just like any other married man. Sometimes the Sister Wives star just needs a night out with the guys. Or as Kody likes to call it, “Testosterone Tuesday.”

In Us Weekly’s exclusive clip from the September 3 episode, fourth wife Robyn Brown explains that she “always encourage[s] Kody to have his guy time.” Second wife Janelle Brown agrees that Kody got together with his buddies “fairly regularly” when the family lived in Utah.

“Polygamy, literally, could be a gift where it dilutes personalities,” he explains to his pals. “But if I’m married to this woman, and she’s really cantankerous and I don’t enjoy her … it’d be nice to have another wife ’cause then I can get away from her for a little bit.”

Yikes, said every woman everywhere ever. What a douche bucket. Maybe he should wonder if the reason she’s “cantankerous” has anything to do with the way he treats her. I can’t even.

The benefits of plural marriage (according to Kody)

(Photo credit: TLC/YouTube)

At least Kody acknowledges that plural marriage has its benefits for cantankerous wives, too. “If I’m the one that’s cantankerous,” he says, “she’s thinking, ‘It’d be nice if you had another wife so I can get a break from you.’”

Janelle wholeheartedly agrees with her ex’s comments in a confessional, laughing that Kody “hit it on the nose.” First wife Meri Brown finds that statement offensive.

“That kind of comment just makes me want to vomit,” she responds. “Maybe you should look at the whole big picture … and figure out how you can work together and be together instead of using somebody else as an escape. Are you kidding me?” After the way Kody’s treated her for the past few years, Meri should just be glad he has somewhere else to go.

Third wife Christine Brown was the first of Kody’s wives to leave him, announcing in November 2021 that she was moving back to Utah. She’s now engaged to Utah-based drywall contractor David Woolley.

Realizing past mistakes

(Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic)

Looking back, Kody admits to his buddies that “there was one time” in his marriage to Christine that he “realized [was his] biggest mistake.” He recalls a time when Christine was “in this disconnect situation, where she was telling me how much she hated polygamy.” In hindsight, he now knows he could have responded better.

“My mistake was when she was saying, ‘I hate polygamy,’” he admits, “I was going, ‘What the hell? You wouldn’t have a family, you wouldn’t have me, you wouldn’t have our children.’”

Now he wishes he’d told her instead, “I know it’s hard, baby, I’m sorry. I love you and I wish it didn’t hurt.” That 2020 hindsight can be a bitch. Or maybe it’s just “cantankerous?”

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.

