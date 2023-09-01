Tamra Judge Calls Out Shannon Beador and John Janssen’s Relationship

If Bravo’s goal in bringing Tamra Judge back was to ensure the pot was stirred, they accomplished that objective. Although, some fans weren’t too pleased with that goal. Still, Real Housewives of Orange County is oozing with drama, albeit sometimes manufactured.

Tamra seemed to make it her mission on RHOC to come after everyone’s relationship, and Shannon Beador was not exempt. Of course, maybe Shannon needed the push in her relationship with John Janssen.

Still, she was not happy at all when she discovered her relationship had become a topic of contention among her co-stars. And as with many riffs, the dispute pointed back to Tamra. The two talked about it, and Tamra had more to say about Shannon than what she said to her face.

The “red flag” Tamra saw in Shannon

In an interview with Bravo regarding Episode 12, Tamra shared her thoughts on the relationship. “Shannon and John not talking about getting married is a huge red flag,” she said. “They’ve been together [for] three years, and no talk of marriage at their age? It doesn’t sound right.” That’s a pretty regressive view on Tamra’s part. People can marry if and whenever they want to.

But that’s not to say Shannon and John didn’t have other problems. In a moment of admirable vulnerability, Shannon told Tamra, “He’s an avoider like I’m a communicator. He doesn’t want to talk and, you know, we’ve never gone on a trip, just he and I with no work. And that’s something that has bothered me. And it’s like, there’s a part of me that says, ‘Is he really in it?’”

Still, Tamra’s only question was whether or not Shannon thought John was afraid to get married. Shannon said, “We don’t talk about it. These are issues that John and I need to figure out, and it’s none of Heather Dubrow, Emily Simpson, or Gina Kirschenheiter’s business. And their opinions mean nothing to me.”

Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17 continues Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.

TELL US – WHAT’S THE BIGGEST RED FLAG YOU SAW IN THE PAIR’S RELATIONSHIP? WHAT DO YOU THINK OF TAMRA’S JUDGEMENTS?