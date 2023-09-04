Drew Sidora Slams Courtney Rhodes After RHOA Reunion: ‘Kids Are Always off Limits!’

With Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15 Reunion airing its first part last night, it was only expected that the cast would be tweeting up a storm. The reunion’s climax focused on Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman, just as the trailers suggested.

But just as present was Ralph’s “cousin,” Courtney Rhodes, the undoubted villain of RHOA Season 14. Courtney’s dubious relation to Ralph aside, Drew was ready for her arrival. She had a plum in her bag, and a verbal cannonball, all ready for throwing.

Drew did not hold back, throwing all the shade she wanted in response to Courtney’s malicious comments about Drew’s family during the season finale. However, it looked like Drew had more to say than what she had said at the reunion.

Drew fires at Courtney again on Twitter

I must always protect and stand for my children against this type of evil. I gave him the opportunity to shut his unverifiable fake cousin down for her disgusting comments made concerning my son, however he refused to do so & it breaks my heart. — DREW SIDORA (@DREWSIDORA) September 4, 2023

The day after part 1 aired, Drew tweeted about Courtney, “I must always protect and stand for my children against this type of evil. I gave him the opportunity to shut his unverifiable fake cousin down for her disgusting comments made concerning my son, however, he refused to do so & it breaks my heart.”

She then replied to her tweet, writing, “She meant to be nasty & rude making comments and dragging my child into this… KIDS ARE ALWAYS OFF LIMITS!!! That’s it, that’s all….we’re done!” The idea of kids being “off-limits” is a sentiment that’s been repeated throughout the history of Housewives.

It’s a controversial statement. The ideal would be to keep kids out of production at all costs. But when the well-being of the children is called into question, someone needs to speak up. Of course, in this specific situation, it was clear that Courtney was not in the right. And Ralph might be even worse for enabling the whole thing.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Reunion Part 2 airs Sunday, September 10, at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK DREW IS RIGHT AND KIDS SHOULD ALWAYS BE OFF-LIMITS? DO COURTNEY AND RALPH HAVE A LEG TO STAND ON?