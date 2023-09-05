Captain Lee Rosbach to Launch ‘No Holds Barred’ Podcast

Captain Lee Rosbach has been and always will be Bravo’s Stud of the Sea. But Lee needed to take a break from commandeering water vessels and concentrate on his own health.

Fans were pretty vocal about Captain Lee taking a pause from Below Deck, but this break allows him to focus on other ventures. He currently has a new gig with Kate Chastain called Couch Talk With Captain Lee and Kate. It’s exactly what viewers need for no stress and a laugh without consequences.

Now Lee reveals his latest opportunity – you guessed it, a podcast. Salty with Captain Lee is coming in hot and People has the scoop.

A little bit of sweetness, a dash of salt

Courtesy @PodcastOne

Captain Lee fans rejoice – not only do you have him back on Bravo with Kate, but he’s also launching his own podcast. Honestly, I’ll probably listen to this one. Here’s the description:

“In each episode, he sets sail on a thrilling voyage through the vast ocean of pop culture and reality TV gossip. With his signature charm and no-nonsense wit, the notoriously cranky Captain and his co-host, Sam DeCavalcanti, along with a wide variety of guests, will help listeners navigate the latest headlines, the hottest tea, and behind-the-scenes scoop from Below Deck and the entertainment world. No life jacket required.”

The trailer was just released and Lee introduces himself and his co-host to listeners. “Captain Lee here and the name of our podcast is salty for obvious reasons, especially for those of you who do know me, for those who don’t know me, You’ll understand soon. And this is also my trusty sidekick and personal assistant, Sam, who is here to keep me grounded or make a feeble attempt at such.”

Now you know Sam has alllll of the dirt. Lee added they will have guests but only “if I like ‘em.” Sam also said the hosts will “spill the tea on Bravo and all of the nonsense that is happening in the Bravo world, knock that damn teapot over.”

Oop – pour me a cup, I’m ready. Salty With Captain Lee premiers on Wednesday, September 6 on any podcast platform.

TELL US – WILL YOU LISTEN TO CAPTAIN LEE’S PODCAST? DO YOU MISS HIM ON BELOW DECK? SHOULD HE RETURN AS STUD OF THE SEA?