Jenna Lyons Thinks Erin Lichy Is ‘Cute, Young, Skinny, Straight Version’ of Her

The reboot of Real Housewives of New York City is faring better than many thought possible. Viewers can’t get enough of Jessel Taank’s shade about Tribeca, and Erin Lichy’s over-the-top vow renewal.

Jenna Lyons may be the gem in this new RHONY cast. She is fabulous, slightly quirky, and harbors a hatred towards dill. Jenna also suffers from Bloch-Sulzberger syndrome. This syndrome causes issues with teeth, skin, and hair. Jenna shared that she has “discolorations all over my skin” from the medical condition.

As she felt self-conscious about her skin, Jenna flew down to Anguilla early to get a tan. But she confessed to Erin that she really didn’t want to fly coach the next day with the ladies. Of course, Erin filled the ladies in on Jenna’s remarks. The former J.Crew president walked into a den of angry co-stars when she arrived at their digs in Anguilla.

Could Erin and Jenna be besties?

The Daily Dish reported that Erin and Jenna recently took Mantauk, Long Island by storm. I’m assuming no one flew coach to get there. And that Erin was forgiven for her Anguilla antics.

Erin re-posted a photo to Instagram from Jenna’s Instagram Stories. Both ladies were posed on a boat dock under a stormy-looking sky. They were dressed casually, with white shirts and jeans.

Jenna captioned her post, “She is the cute, young, skinny, straight version.” She tagged Erin.

The ladies dined at Duryea’s, and there were no food complaints. Unlike this season on RHONY. Shoutout to Sai De Silva!

Jenna shared a photo in her Instagram Stories of an assortment of veggies and a white dipping sauce. And the ladies had a killer view of the ocean from their outside table.

Well, it certainly looks like Jenna has forgiven Erin’s pot-stirring on the girls’ trip. Maybe they’re the RHONY duo that we didn’t know we needed.

Real Housewives of New York continues on Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.

