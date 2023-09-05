Jennifer Pedranti Wants To Address Issues With Emily Simpson at RHOC Reunion

If Jennifer Pedranti has issues with her castmates, it’s because they take offense to her relationship with Ryan Boyajian. She’s simply in a defensive mode, taking on all criticisms of the Real Housewives of Orange County cast.

It’s as if Jennifer not taking their words to heart is offensive. All the intensity can’t simply be about wanting “what’s best” for her. So, the same issues resurface as the season progresses. Tamra Judge may be the most vocal, but Emily Simpson sure is giving her opinion as well.

And because of that, Jennifer is ready to take on the lawyer at the RHOC reunion. Clearly, the ladies have not resolved anything on this issue. And Jennifer and Ryan are still dating.

In an August 2023 interview with Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap,” Jennifer admitted that is extremely offended by what Emily said about Ryan. Sadly, the yoga studio owner has to keep fighting her boyfriend’s battles.

“I really like Emily a lot and I really admire her and I’ve heard a few things, you know, comments have been made and it bothers me because I feel like those are all based on things you hear, nothing that you have ever seen,” said Jennifer.

She suggested that Emily should know better. Jennifer added, “and she’s a smart girl, she’s a smart cookie and it’s like I don’t view her as falling for that. And so I would love to ask.”

Should Emily have reflected on her own experience?

It looks like Jennifer is doing some reunion prep. But she also pointed out that Shane Simpson was not received well in the beginning. Emily joined the show in Season 13 and portrayed her husband as distant.

“I heard that Shane got a bad wrap in the beginning, right? And I never judged when I met Emily, I didn’t think, ‘Oh, she’s got that one husband that’ — she just raves about her husband, and seems so happy and tells me about this amazing man. I know what I see and what I hear, I’m not going on the past or what was filmed, and I was surprised that I heard that she did about Ryan. I’d like to clear that up,” Jennifer explained.

Catch the Real Housewives of Orange County Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.

