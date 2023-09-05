Love Island: All Stars Confirmed for 2024 in South Africa

The spinoffs keep rolling out for Love Island. Just two weeks ago, producers at ITV announced Love Island Games, a spinoff in which former contestants would return to compete in physical challenges and attempt to find love again. Now, another spinoff featuring returning contestants has been announced.

What we know about Love Island: All Stars

Mike Spencer, the creative director of Lifted Entertainment, said, “It has been rumored now for a while but we are thrilled to finally confirm that we are making ‘Love Island: All Stars’ early next year for ITV2 and ITVX.”

He continued, “It’s set to be a must watch series seeing some of your favorite Islanders from across the years heading back to the stunning South African villa to once again ‘graft’ as their search for love continues. I simply can’t wait.”

Paul Mortimer, director of reality commissioning for ITV2 and ItvBe also expressed, “After 10 ratings busting seasons of ‘Love Island’ on ITV2, we’re delighted to be able to celebrate a decade of the number one dating show on television with the first ever series of ‘Love Island: All Stars.’”

Mortimer added, “Set in our luxurious South African villa, I know the audience will welcome back some of the most iconic U.K. Islanders, as they set out in pursuit of love all over again in a brand new version of our worldwide hit.”

Lastly, Martin Oxley, head of formats and entertainment at GroupM Motion Entertainment, also expressed excitement. “Motion is proud of its long partnership with Love Island, and can think of no better way to celebrate this milestone alongside Lifted and ITV than going on a date with our most-loved and longed-for Islanders.”

Presently, Love Island: All Stars appears to be specifically for contestants of Love Island UK, the show’s original version.

Love Island: All Stars is set to premiere in early 2024.

