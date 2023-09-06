Captain Lee Would Have ‘Dragged’ Shamed Bosun Luke Jones off the Boat

It often happens that one captain or another will comment on how another captain from the Below Deck franchise handled a specific event. For example, Captain Sandy Yawn got a lot of heat from Captain Lee Rosbach after she fired Hannah Ferrier for having CBD materials on board. No one heard the words “maritime law” more frequently in their life.

On a more serious note, and certainly something we would look to Captain Lee for answers given his decades-long experience at sea, was the disgraceful behavior of shamed bosun Luke Jones.

He was fired from Below Deck Down Under for climbing into Margot Sisson’s bunk, fully nude, without her consent. Captain Lee, of course, agrees with the decision to terminate. However, he suggests that Captain Justin Chambers proceeded with too gentlemanly a demeanor.

Captain Lee promised Luke wouldn’t have had “as comfortable an exit”

Captain Lee gave his opinion on the termination of Luke on Podcast One’s Salty With Captain Lee. People got an exclusive sneak peek of Captain Lee’s new venture with co-host Sam DeCavalcanti.

Lee suggested that he wouldn’t have processed the situation “as well as Captain Jason did.”

“I mean, yes, I would have fired him, and yes, he would have been off the boat that evening,” he explained. “His exit wouldn’t have been as comfortable as his exit was under Captain Jason.”

Lee was asked by his co-host if he would have used a firmer hand, as he was known to do during his time on Below Deck. The Stud of the Sea claimed he’d have “kick[ed] his ass off the boat” along with all Luke’s belongings.

“I would drag his ass off the boat,” Captain Lee embellished. “He would have bounced going up every one of the stairs in the crew mess, and then bounced down every step of the gangway until he landed next to the bags of trash, where I would have had him picked up with the rest of the trash.”

However, Captain Lee acknowledged that he did approve of Captain Jason’s handling of the situation and praised him for his calm demeanor.

“I don’t know if I would have had the wherewithal to remain as calm as Captain Jason did, but he certainly stepped up to the plate and did it right,” he said.

After all, captains are “responsible for everything and anything that does happen. Jason handled it superbly.”

