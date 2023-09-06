Dr. Wendy Osefo Opens up About Her Recent Book Release, Family, and Culture

It’s been almost a year since Dr. Wendy Osefo dropped her book, Tears of My Mother: The Legacy of My Nigerian Upbringing. Although some time has passed since the book was published, the Real Housewives of Potomac star is still reflecting on the lessons she learned from writing the book. It’s never too late to learn, right?

Tears of her mother

When chatting with the Grio about her “new” book, Dr. Wendy explained that everything she does “connects and translates” back to her family and culture. That’s why it was so important for her to write such a transparent tome detailing her Nigerian upbringing and its impact on her adult life. After becoming a mom, she recognized how important it was to reflect on her relationship with her mother so that she could foster a better relationship with her own children.

We’ve all seen Wendy’s mom in action on RHOP — she doesn’t hold her tongue. She also puts a lot of pressure on Wendy to succeed. Wendy has all those degrees, accolades, and a starring role on a super popular reality show, but it’s never enough.

Wendy admitted that part of the Nigerian culture means you’ll always be your parents’ child — even as an adult. But she doesn’t want to repeat the same old mistakes. She wants to challenge her kids without putting so much pressure on them that it makes them resentful.

“My mom was an awesome mom for kids, but it got a little bit tricky once we became adults,” Wendy recalled. “I think that for a lot of immigrant parents, they do really well raising children, but sometimes they have some challenges is when their children become adults.”

Taking some time to reflect

Of course, Wendy is a mom of three. We met her on RHOP just weeks after she gave birth to her first daughter. So, what better time for her to take this reflective look at parenting?

Wendy explained, “I just revisit those conversations and see the ways that I can make pivots for myself so my children are able to chase their dreams, feel love, and feel supported, but also didn’t feel stymied in the sense of me wanting to continue to hover over them even in adulthood.”

In the year since Wendy’s book was released, it’s earned 4.6 stars on Amazon with a whopping eight reviews — so it seems like a few people are really resonating with its message. However, her mom isn’t one of them. She said in the interview that her mom can’t get through the book.

There’s no official word on when Real Housewives of Potomac returns for Season 8, but it’s got to be soon. In the meantime, you can stream the entire series on Peacock.

TELL US – HAVE YOU READ DR. WENDY’S NEWISH BOOK? DO YOU THINK WENDY’S MOM READ THE BOOK?