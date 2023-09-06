Eddie Osefo to Launch ‘Happy Eddie’ Cannabis Line

Eddie Osefo is giving viewers and Maryland residents a real reason to call him “Happy Eddie.” The Real Housewives of Potomac star is set to launch his own cannabis products!

Per the report from Bossip, Eddie is partnering with Curio Wellness, a Maryland cannabis production company, to present “Happy Eddie.” The line is said to include “flower and pre-rolls” at Curio-owned dispensaries. And for those who aren’t close to a Curio, other state dispensaries will also sell the line.

Eddie’s turning lemons into lemonade

After being the subject of a rocky RHOP season for being too friendly, Eddie was quickly labeled “happy Eddie” by some of the women.

But that wasn’t the first time someone would drag his name through the Potomac streets. Earlier, Potomac’s resident bone collector, Gizelle Bryant, planted a baseless rumor that the husband was cheating on Dr. Wendy Osefo.

However, once the gossip spread to the Osefos, they addressed it head-on.

“We just celebrated 10 years of marriage. It’s a lie, so we were not affected. We were just here living good with our three kids, loving on each other,” Wendy said in 2021.

“I’ve known Eddie since I was 17. I can tell when he lies if he burnt the chicken in the oven,” she said. “I know when that man is lying. But we’re really friends, that’s my homie. What you saw [during the season] was me defending my best friend.”

Following the rumors that sparked the “happy Eddie” nickname, the Maryland-based lawyer teased his new business opportunity in January 2023.

Launching ‘HAPPY EDDIE’ Cannabis brand soon….we turn negatives into positives over here ? #Winning #RHOP — HAPPY EDDIE™️ (@IamEddieO) January 22, 2023

“The original, never to be duplicated. Happy Eddie trademark pending. Merch coming [soon],” he wrote on Twitter. And now the day is finally here. Congrats, Eddie!

