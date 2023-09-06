Erika Jayne Las Vegas Tickets Selling for Shockingly Low Amounts

I can’t believe it’s 2023 and we’re still indulging in Erika Jayne’s delusions. She seems to think that (a very short amount of) time can make us all forget about the mountain of fraud that built her XXPen$ive lifestyle. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is continuing to play it cold and ignore the mess going on in her life. She’d rather continue pursuing a fake pop star career. Give me a break.

Again, I blame us, the RHOBH fans. How did we allow Erika to have enough of a platform to get a Las Vegas residency? It’s a shame. Personally, I have little to no interest in watching Erika pay for a smoke and mirrors show to try to convince us she’s a star. Maybe if she showed a bit of a moral compass, it’d be different.

Erika might be trying to convince us that she’s living La Vida Las Vegas, but the ticket sales to her shows prove differently. There’s been some digging, and signs point towards flop.

Erika Jayne bet it on a budget

(Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Live Nation Las Vegas)

According to resale websites like StubHub and Vivid Seat, a ticket to Erika Jayne’s talent show won’t cost you more than $20 from third-party sellers. Some general admission tickets were purportedly being sold as low as $7 apiece. In Las Vegas, you’d likely spend more on a drink at the bar than the ticket, which is unheard of.

On the contrary, the original retailers like Ticketmaster are selling tickets for $69 apiece, but the internet seems to have plenty of workarounds to get a better deal. So for those few of you who have big dreams of seeing Erika Jayne on the big stage, it might not be that unattainable.

You can probably walk a neighbor’s dog or complete two rides on Uber to scrounge up the money for a ticket. Hey, you might even be able to win it on a slot machine. Erika clearly needs someone to fill the seats aside from her RHOBH co-stars. Who still haven’t been in attendance.

