Gigi Hadid Discusses Co-Parenting Daughter with Zayn Malik

Model Gigi Hadid has been in the headlines lately. And this time an almond isn’t to blame. Gigi and her friend were arrested for “traveling with marijuana purchased legally in NYC with a medical license” to the Cayman Islands. During a court appearance, she pleaded guilty and paid a fine.

Gigi shares her three-year-old daughter, Khai, with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik. Gigi’s mom and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Yolanda Foster alleged that Zayn “struck her” during an altercation.

Gigi and Zayn called it quits after that but remain committed co-parents to Khai. NET-A-PORTER has the scoop.

Khai is learning about the family business

“I think when you are a parent, you have to be intentional because, now, I literally have half the time. I work when my daughter is with her dad, and that’s the time I have,” Gigi explained. She feels that “the jobs I choose to fill that time with have to be ones that are fulfilling to me.”

She continued, “I will literally fit in as many jobs as I can on those days. I’m sometimes a crazy person, but if it means a lot to me, then I do it.”

Gigi also revealed that she is spending some time exploring her former hobbies with her daughter. They have bonded over crocheting and ceramics. Gigi spent a six-hour flight crocheting a unicorn for her daughter. “It’s just a blob with a horn and eyes. It’s hilarious,” she said.

Gigi also serves as creator director for Guest in Residence, which is her label. And she put Kai to work as a “fit model” for an upcoming children’s collection.

“Khai and her best friend are our fit models. They come into the office, Khai tries on one dress and then she’s like, ‘Do you want to go to the donut store?'” Gigi stated. Oh, a girl after my own heart!

