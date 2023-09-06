Lisa Barlow Says Monica Garcia ‘Admired and Took a Lot of Notes’ From Jen Shah

Season 4 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City premiered last night and the chilling opening gave us some foreshadowing that we’re in for another dramatic ride. While we didn’t get any new information about Heather Gay’s mysterious Season 3 black eye, we did get a totally new cast member we haven’t seen before! Monica Garcia, who once had close ties to Jen Shah, nabbed a snowflake; and it already looks like she’s going to create a blizzard.

RHOSLC OG/Baby Gorgeous herself, Lisa Barlow, sat down with Entertainment Tonight to talk about the friendships and falling outs we’ll see this season, as well as the effects of Jen’s absence – notably expressing that she thinks Monica brought along some pages from Jen’s playbook.

Monica has a lot of connections to the group

We learned that Monica’s an entrepreneur, a mom of four, and is going through a second divorce from the same husband. That alone seems like decent housewife material, but her friendship with former friend-of/new full-time wife, Angie Katsanevas, her stint as one of Jen’s assistants before a friend who worked at the FBI told her to run, her taking the witness stand against Jen at her federal trial, AND her claim that Jen shared a lot of the ladies’ secrets with her definitely adds layers.

Lisa hoped Monica didn’t ‘take notes’ from Jen

According to Lisa, she didn’t have many experiences with Monica before she joined the cast. Lisa said she wanted to stay positive despite Monica’s connection to Jen, but unfortunately, she thinks Monica came in too hot and did learn a few tricks from Jen. Lisa also doubted Monica’s claim that she had dirt about the ladies.

“I didn’t really know Monica,” Lisa confesses. “I had talked to Monica briefly on the phone … but other than that, I didn’t really know Monica, so I came in open-minded and hoping that it was going to be a positive experience and that Jen was not her muse.”

However, Lisa says “Jen was definitely someone that Monica admired and took a lot of notes from,” coming in “super hot this season” with claims of having dirt on the other women that Jen gave her over the years. That includes suggesting Lisa is covering up some to-be-revealed marital troubles with her husband of 20 years, John Barlow.

“I don’t know what she’s referring to, but I’m like, there aren’t any deep, dark secrets,” Lisa hits back. “I think we’ve all like all gone through this already.”

“I thought we talked about this Season 1, 2, 3,” she rattles off. “Retread material.”

RHOSLC airs every Tuesday at 9/8c on Bravo. We’ll have to keep tuning in to see if Monica has epic birthday party meltdowns or smells like hospital!

