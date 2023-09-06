Meredith Marks Recalls ‘Unusual’ Call With Lisa Barlow and Monica Garcia

Season 4 of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City immediately dealt with the Jen Shah of it all. Her larger-than-life presence was missing since she was serving time for wire fraud. None of her co-stars have reached out to her, including her supporters Heather Gay and Meredith Marks.

As you may recall, the duo was blindsided when Jen decided to plead guilty after professing her innocence. So, now the group came together with a large piece of the puzzle missing. Will new cast member Monica Garcia step up to fill Jen’s spot?

A curious phone call

Meredith spoke with Today about the new season. She discussed what it is like filming without Jen. “The first thing is that she’s a big presence. So it’s interesting because everybody in our circle fulfills a different role, so to speak. Everyone is very, very different,” Meredith explained. “It’s hard to know what to attribute to Jen being there versus Jen not being there.”

While Meredith has not heard from Jen directly since taping the show, she has had some contact. “I’ve had messages through other people Jen’s in touch with coming to me,” she said. Interesting.

Meredith admitted that she didn’t know that Monica was a witness in Jen’s case. “I did not know that. I knew very little about Monica to be quite honest,” the jewelry designer stated.

“Prior to the show, I knew that she was Jen’s assistant, and I had never met her. I had one conversation with her once when Lisa [Barlow] was upset about something and called me and tried to conference Jen,” Meredith explained. “Monica answered the phone and said she was taking notes for Jen. It was unusual.”

Well, at least Jen didn’t hand off the phone to Monica while you were talking. Poor Baby Gorgeous. Talking to Monica instead of Jen.

Meredith also addressed Monica’s tendency to be the “bone carrier” in the RHOSLC cast. “Part of this, too, and this is an inherent issue with not just Monica, but a lot of women on the cast, is that they sit there and they love to try to discredit Jen based on her actions,” she explained.

“That’s fine if that’s what you choose to do, but then you can’t flip the switch and your next statement is: ‘Well, Jen told me that.’ Because if you don’t want to believe the stuff that you don’t want to believe, you can’t give credit to the stuff that you do want to believe,” Meredith added.

Catch the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, on Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK THAT THE PHONE CALL BETWEEN MEREDITH, LISA, AND MONICA WAS WEIRD? WHY DO YOU THINK MONICA WAS TAKING NOTES?