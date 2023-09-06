Meredith Marks Reveals How Jen Shah’s Family Is Doing

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City premiered its fourth season September 5 and one formerly staple character is noticeably absent. Of course, the subject of discussion is Jen Shah.

Jen was on RHOSLC from the beginning. A lot played out on the show. The Feds were even filmed coming to arrest her as she fled from a cast trip. She definitely committed to be on reality TV.

But after pleading guilty to wire fraud and money laundering chargers, she was sentenced to six-and-a-half years in Federal prison. As of February, Jen began serving her time at the complex in Bryan, Texas.

The family is “thriving,” Meredith said

Naturally, there was some interest in Jen’s life behind bars. Especially in the scope of viewers feeling like she got just what she deserved.

For a very brief time, Jen released diary-like entries about her life in prison. Her social media team posted them to Instagram.

The first one described checking into prison and saying goodbye to her family. Her husband, Sharrieff “Coach” Shah and younger son Omar Shah drove her to the complex. One can feel sympathy towards Jen’s family, especially her sons, who have to forge ahead for the next six years without their mother.

So perhaps the public has forgotten about Jen in the past six months, but anyone can spare some empathy for Coach, Sharrieff Shah Jr., and Omar.

Jen’s former co-star, Meredith Marks, gave an exclusive interview with E! News and shared a recent conversation she had with Coach.

“I’ve been in touch with him,” Meredith revealed. “He’s doing OK, and the boys are doing well. They’re thriving, but it’s tough. Doing the best they can.”

Is Meredith also in contact with Jen? That question was answered on the Season 4 premiere. As it turns out, the mother of three is not interested in speaking to her former castmate.

