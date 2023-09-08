Ashley Darby Reveals Why Relationship With Luke Gulbranson Ended

Real Housewives of Potomac viewers were happy when Ashley Darby announced that she was getting a divorce from Michael Darby. There were reports that Michael cheated on Ashley. Although the couple share two adorable sons, Ashley separated from her husband in April 2022.

Ashley started dating Summer House star Luke Gulbranson. He is truly a man for all seasons, as he appeared on Winter House, too. The two flirted it up at BravoCon 2022 and went Instagram official in December. But by January, Ashley shared that they had called it quits.

The RHOP star said the cause of the split was her “very complicated” life. “It’s my situation with Michael that affected Luke and I, and like I said, he was a trooper but ultimately it’s just not there,” she explained.

Why did Ashley Darby and Luke Gulbranson break up?

Ashley discussed her relationship with Luke during Page Six’s live Virtual Reali-Tea taping. “Really we just sort of grew apart,” she explained. “My situation is complicated. My stuff with my previous partner has gotten better but at that time, [it] was really bad. He stuck out through a lot of it,” she added.

“I commend him but there was a final straw that we decided to keep between us. And I respect that,” Ashley said.

She also mentioned that Luke is “allegedly … in a relationship, according to the blogs.” Luke is reportedly dating The Bachelorette star Tayshia Adams, and possibly thinking of buying a ring. That sounds pretty serious.

As for Ashley? She is just trying to navigate co-parenting her sons with Michael. “He’s really adamant about providing a safe and healthy home for his kids,” she said of her ex.

It will be interesting to see a single Ashley during Season 8 of RHOP.

