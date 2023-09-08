Ashley Darby Says Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard Were ‘So in Love’ Right Before Split

Everyone in Bravo land is trying to make sense of Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard’s alleged split. It goes without saying that rumors are swirling, yet so little is confirmed.

Did Carl really have a pregnancy scare with a mistress? The wedding is still supposedly on, but it’s too late for the former Summer House couple’s guests to get a refund on hotel rooms. Some don’t even believe they split up for real, citing Scandoval as inspiration to get ratings up for Summer House. So what is true? And which Bravolebrities are skeptical of this break up.

Ashley needs “some proof”

Ashley Darby is unconvinced that the couple really split. She told Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea hosts Danny Murphy and Evan Real that Carl and Lindsay were “smitten” just days before their supposed break up.

“They were so in love — and they were in love up until like last week or something,” Ashley added.

The sudden demise of Carl and Lindsay’s engagement just three months before they were set to wed is an obvious topic of discussion in the reality TV sphere. Certainly, Ashley was asked her opinion at the live taping since she had seen the former couple recently.

“I don’t believe it,” the Real Housewives of Potomac star said. “Having been around them, I realized firsthand how smitten he was with her. It was real. That’s why I’m like, ‘I gotta see some proof.’”

Indeed, many are simply in disbelief that so much could go down so soon before their big day. And the fact that Carl split up with his former love while filming Summer House just seems exceptionally cruel.

Meanwhile, Lindsay was spotted at a friend’s wedding in Portugal. If all the rumors are to be believed, it was said that she is refusing to leave the apartment that she shared with Carl. At least she made it out for Europe. Let’s see what awaits her when she returns.

