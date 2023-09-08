‘Evil’ Courtney Rhodes Under Fire in Real Housewives of Atlanta Reunion Preview

They’re using the “E” word on the next episode of the Real Housewives of Atlanta — “evil.” In a new teaser for part two of the Season 15 reunion, we get a glimpse of Cousin Courtney Rhodes coming under fire from the real peach-holders.

The Season 15 newbie crossed several lines this season. She came for Kandi Burruss unprovoked. She tried to fight with Kenya Moore. But she saved her worst for the Season 15 finale when a hot mic caught her saying some despicable things about her “cousin” Drew Sidora.

Courtney claimed Drew wanted Ralph Pittman to adopt her son as part of some half-cooked scheme. Kids are off limits — everyone knows that. And if you thought she would get away with that hot-mic moment, think again.

Good vs. Evil, Cousin vs. Cousin

#RHOA Reunion Preview: Drew clashes with Courtney and the ladies discuss Drew’s texts with Ty Young. pic.twitter.com/PlW4TpIhEb — The Peach Report (@ThePeachReport) September 8, 2023

Part one of the reunion ended with Drew reading her “unverifiable” cousin down into the ground. Part two will pick up right where we left off, and the ladies have Courtney backed into a corner. Kids off are limits. Everyone knows that, and at the reunion, it looks like a bunch of the Housewives were ready to step in and call a foul on Courtney’s play.

Drew reminded Courtney that her kids would have to watch the show one day and wonder why their “cousin” was trying to tear apart their family. As Drew and Courtney argued, Courtney bizarrely claimed that Drew “singlehandedly” destroyed her kid’s lives. Kenya jumped into the conversation like a referee to get Courtney to bring it down a notch.

“That’s so evil,” Kenya said to Courtney, who immediately dismissed the feedback as fodder from the “peanut gallery.”

Courtney’s got too much energy

We rarely hear the Housewives call each other “evil.” That’s harsh. But you also don’t usually see them attack each other’s kids, so the gloves are off. Using the word “evil” on some franchises would be enough to derail a whole reunion. For Courtney, it didn’t even seem to phase her.

As the argument continued, Sanya Richards-Ross spoke up for the first time in the reunion, reminding Courtney, “Kids should be off limits.” Can everyone take a deep breath and listen to Sanya for a second?

Drew is in for a tough ride when part two drops. On top of the cousin drama, Drew will also have to face off against her ex-husband. Let’s see how many times they call Drew a liar in one sitting.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15 reunion concludes this Sunday on Bravo at 8/7c.

TELL US – WILL YOU BE WATCHING THE FINAL PART OF THE RHOA SEASON 15 REUNION? DO YOU THINK COURTNEY WILL RETURN FOR ANOTHER SEASON?