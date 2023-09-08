Sutton Stracke Shades Erika Jayne’s Vegas Show: ‘I’m Very Busy’

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne is living her best life. Well, the best she can amid her estranged husband Tom Girardi’s legal mess. But it sounds like she isn’t in the hot seat for Season 13.

She is also loving her Las Vegas residency. What she isn’t loving at the moment? Her co-star Sutton Stracke. Erika claimed that Sutton is the biggest pot-stirrer in Season 13 of RHOBH.

Meanwhile, Sutton was a guest on a live taping of Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast. Page Six has the scoop.

Sutton is booked and busy

When Sutton was asked if she planned to attend Erika’s Bet It All on Blonde show, her answer wasn’t a shock. “I’m very busy this fall. I’m busy!” Sutton responded.

What was a shock was the sale price of the tickets for Erika’s show. According to StubHub, you can nab a prime spot near the stage in December for just $7. But Ticketmaster and other original retailers are still selling tickets for a higher price. The least expensive seats are selling for $69.

Sutton joked about the low ticket prices for Erika’s residency. Someone told her that tickets were selling for just a dollar. “I thought they were $7! Would everyone like to go to the Erika Jayne concert?” Sutton remarked. “Because I think I can swing it.”

Then Sutton was asked about Erika calling her the “messiest” Beverly Hills cast member. Sutton replied, “That’s because she had a lobotomy and she wasn’t talking. Somebody had to talk.” Okay – that is a headscratcher. Moving on.

The boutique owner previously slammed Erika when she claimed that her weight loss was caused by menopause. And not Ozempic.

“I’ve been through the menopause, but I still don’t look like that, but OK,” Sutton said. She certainly seems to be giving it back to Erika.

Season 13 of RHOBH seems like it will be an improvement over last season’s dark and heavy energy.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is rumored to return in November 2023.

TELL US – DID YOU THINK SUTTON’S SHADE ABOUT ERIKA’S SHOW WAS FUNNY? ARE YOU SURPRISED ABOUT THE TICKET PRICES FOR ERIKA’S LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY?