Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard Officially Cancel Wedding

It’s not so rad in the Rad-House anymore. Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke gave their enviable New York City apartment that name when they moved in together on Summer House. And after a couple of loved-up seasons together, the former Loverboy VP called off the wedding while cameras were rolling.

While both parties remained silent on the matter, speculation and gossip ran amuck. Carl supposedly had a mistress that may or may not have come close to conceiving his child.

Then there was the issue of the wedding ceremony. Carl was accused of waiting until after the refund deadline on purpose. There was speculation that the event may simply be postponed. Not so.

Lindsay is “devastated”

Carl and Lindsay have officially called off the engagement and the wedding, People confirmed.

The news publication is in possession of a letter that Carl wrote to family and friends officially calling off the nuptials.

“Words cannot possibly express how difficult the last two weeks have been for Lindsay and I,” Carl wrote. “We are so incredibly sorry to all of our guests for the confusion and lack of communication. We were left trying to figure out how this all exactly happened before we could even have the opportunity to determine the path forward amongst ourselves.”

Carl acknowledged the rumor mill that went into overdrive from the couples’ silence. He continued, “There have been a lot of false narratives and misunderstandings that have made this all the more painful but sadly at this time we are not moving forward with the wedding.”

The reality TV star spoke of ex-fiance in very respectful terms. He continued, “The fact of the matter is Lindsay is devastated and I’m crushed with how all this transpired. I graciously ask for some patience and grace to heal and recover while we navigate this extremely difficult time.”

What about the wasted money?

The “commitment of money and time was already a lot,” Carl acknowledged his guests. “I don’t take [this] lightly. We are super grateful for the love and support you have shown us and will do what I can to help with any costs associated with changing plans.”

His guests could always pull a Katie Maloney, and show up for the room and vacation, wedding be damned. Carl offered this, and alternate solutions to mitigate financial losses.

“I’m sorry again this has become such a mess,” he concluded the letter. “Thanks for your unconditional love and support during this tough time. Will be in touch with further updates. With love, Carl”

