Has Drew Sidora Hired a Private Investigator on Ralph Pittman?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15 has concluded with the explosive two-part finale rounding out this year’s chapter. The jury’s still out on the show’s future, or what fate awaits the current cast. But until then, the reunion gave viewers plenty of drama to seek their teeth into.

And not just drama, but eyebrow-raisers. For all the satisfaction, confrontation, and answers the reunion provided, there remained many questions. One of the reunion’s most entertaining factors among fans was Drew Sidora’s sister, Allison.

During the cast’s lunch break, Allison happened upon Courtney Rhodes as she visited Ralph Pittman. Courtney was about to slam the door in Allison’s face, but she stopped her and began telling her off. It was certainly cathartic, and fans were happy to see someone who supported Drew so fully. But viewers were also curious to know what Allison knew.

Allison drops an unexpected bomb

As the reunion reached a crescendo, Drew and Ralph became heated over their relationship history. Each maintained their claims of fidelity but accused the other of cheating multiple times. Drew became emotional; Ralph claimed she was acting, so Drew stormed off. She met up with Allison backstage.

Hair and makeup began working on Drew while she chatted with her sister. Allison asked, “Why don’t you tell them about the PI?” The fanbase let out a collective “Excuse me?” But Drew hardly indulged Allison’s question, telling her that there were some things she wanted to remain off TV.

On the one hand, that was fair. But on the other hand, every fan is dying to know more about this supposed private investigator. Allison’s question gave as little detail as possible and theories will abound as a result. Perhaps Drew saw how well the whole PI thing went over for Luis Ruelas and decided she didn’t want anything to do with that.

