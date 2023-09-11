Jana Kramer Defends Tom Sandoval: ‘I Don’t Want Everyone To Be Canceled’

In one of the strangest internet entanglements of all time, Jana Kramer has jumped to defend Tom Sandoval. Lately, the ‘defend Tom’ crowd has been growing.

Rachel Leviss’ interview seemed to be a strange catalyst for more voices to come out and say it was time to move on from Scandoval. The ‘move on’ rhetoric was rather rich considering Bravo milked (and still milks) Scandoval for all it was worth.

Of course, nothing suggested that Jana was sharing anything other than her genuine opinion. The singer/songwriter took to her podcast, Whine Down, to discuss Tom and the rest of the Vanderpump Rules cast.

Does Tom ‘deserve a second chance?’

Jana explained, “I don’t want everyone to be canceled. Just because you make mistakes doesn’t mean you should be canceled, just like my ex shouldn’t be canceled, just like someone who says something wrong. You shouldn’t be canceled for something when we’re all human, we all make mistakes.” Note that Jana’s ex, Mike Caussin, cheated on her.

Jana further noted that the VPR cast is examined “under a microscope,” adding, “There are so many things that we do on a daily basis that if people’s lives were under a microscope, everybody would be getting ‘paused,’ in every genre of category.” Right, we all cheat on our partners of nine years on the daily, it’s normal.

She iterated that she doesn’t condone cheating, but said, “We’re all just human.” She further explained that she believes everyone deserves a second chance. In a vacuum, she’s correct. But what many fail to consider when it comes to cancel culture is that context matters. Tom is a grown man who should’ve known better.

Vanderpump Rules Season 11 is expected to air in early 2024 on Bravo.

