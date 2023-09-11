Jill Duggar Dillard Says Family Church Is a ‘Cult’ Driven by Fear

Jill Duggar Dillard is telling all, including her thoughts on why she feels that a church driven by fear is really just a “cult.”

The former reality TV star’s family are followers of the Institute of Basic Life Principles (IBLP), a highly conservative Christian organization founded by Bill Gothard in 1961. The essential teachings promote female submission to males, and the religion encourages followers to abide by very strict rules bordering Amish territory about things like TV, movies, music, dating, and more.

Now that Jill’s no longer connected to the IBLP, she told People why she considers the organization akin to a cult.

Driven by fear

“I really think IBLP is a form of a cult,” she shared. “Even if you remove the person in leadership, a lot of the same values and principles are still being taught, so it doesn’t fix the problem.” She’s referring to the removal of Gothard amidst sexual harassment and molestation allegations in 2014 (never a good sign, TBH). She says they may have removed a problematic leader, but it didn’t change the overall principles of the organization, which means the issues are systemic.

Jill’s not afraid of being honest even though her family is still a part of IBLP, with her dad even telling her via group text, “You owe your life to Mr. Gothard,” to which she replied a resolute no. She urged her family and others to look past the “sugar-coating and glossy packaging” to see how IBLP principles really impact people’s lives.

“A lot of it is fear-driven,” she explained. And at the end of the day, she feels people should be able to make decisions they feel good about and not live in fear of doing the wrong thing.

The former 19 Kids and Counting alum added that it’s important not to get sucked into something just because it looks great and completely ignore the warning signs. And her husband, Derrick Dillard, shares her sentiments.

“A lot of verses in the Bible are taken out of context,” he shared. “And manipulated to control people.” He added that he calls it as he sees it, and what he sees is cult. “It’s attractive to people who are vulnerable to looking for a fix to their problems. However, in the long run, it can be really harmful.”

Thankful for her parents

However, despite her realizations, Jull is still grateful for her parents and continues to value the positive things they taught her.

There are still “so many happy memories,” she recalled. She’s glad that her parents always prioritized their kids and valued one-on-one time with them to celebrate their interests and do fun things together.

She recounted those times and some of the happiest in her childhood and added that she and her husband, Derrick Dillard, strive to do the same with her own children. “We try to value family time and be intentional.”

Telling all

Jill shares her thoughts in IBLP and more with her husband in their upcoming memoir, Counting the Cost, which will be out on September 12.

She maintains that while she loves her family, it’s important for her to be honest about experiences to help others find their voice and remind anyone struggling in a similar situation that they are not alone.

Because of her own experiences, Jill feels empowered to help others find their voice and feel passionate about their own lives. “As Christians, we want to follow what the Bible says and follow where scripture is leading us, but also disentangling our faith and surrounding ourselves with good, supportive people.”

