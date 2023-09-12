Are Real Housewives of New Jersey Producers Scared to Demote Teresa Giudice?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 reunion had a stranglehold on the reality TV world when it first aired. Not only the reunion itself but the ripple effects it left on the future of the franchise. Fans waited with bated breath to know what would become of their favorites.

The bitter divide left between Teresa Giudice, her brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga, had viewers nervous. And Teresa’s husband, Luis Ruelas, didn’t help the situation either. It became unclear if Teresa and Luis would ever film with Melissa and Joe ever again. And if that was the case, would one couple have to go?

Even the fate of the other Housewives was called into question as each star was essentially forced to take a side in the Teresa vs. Melissa drama. But to the relief of some and the chagrin of others, when the contracts came out, they revealed everyone would be back. And Teresa has since displayed some stunning malicious compliance.

Why Bravo would want to punish Tre

Despite everyone coming back for Season 14, Teresa has refused to film any scenes with Melissa, and it’s unlikely she’ll change her mind before the next reunion. Melissa, on the other hand, has said she would be fine to film with her sister-in-law. The defiance isn’t a good look on Teresa’s part.

Moreover, Teresa just took a trip to Switzerland in the middle of filming. She brought Luis with her, but no other Housewives. It’s hard to imagine producers would be too pleased with such antics. Before contracts came out, rumors suggested that Teresa had been offered a reduced role for Season 14, but only agreed to come back for a full-time role.

Tre and Mel split the fanbase after Season 13. And while Teresa might have a minority of fans on her side (mostly thanks to Louie), they’re still a vocal minority. The Tre-huggers, or Stumps, would cry out in severe outrage if she was demoted. Bravo would face perhaps unprecedented backlash. So, as it stands, nothing is likely to change.

Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 is expected to air in early 2024 on Bravo.

