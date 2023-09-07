Has Mauricio Umansky Secretly Joined Dancing With the Stars?

The rumor mill is pumping out whispers like nobody’s business with the new Dancing with the Stars paparazzi pictures out in the air. This time around, eyes have turned to Mauricio Umansky as the newest alleged member of the cast.

On its face, it would make some amount of sense. Mauricio and Kyle Richards made plenty of headlines this year when it came out that their marriage wasn’t doing quite as well as most people believed.

Even so, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills couple have remained all too amicable toward each other publicly. As far as rocky relationships go, this one was extremely tame. The couple made it clear that they were going to handle things with class. And for Mauricio? Perhaps he’d take out some energy on the dance floor.

The evidence of Mauricio on DWTS

Instagram user @thebravobabe zoomed in on one of the paparazzi photos to get a closer look at the bracelets on one contestant. The contestant had the customary visor and also covered their head with a scarf. However, their bracelets remained uncovered, and Bravo Babe pointed out how similar they looked to Mauricio’s bracelets in one of his selfies.

The post was captioned, “I spy with my little eye … Mauricio entering the dancing with the stars rehearsal?!” Moreover, in a comment on the post, Bravo Babe also said, “I just saw a photo of his scarf with his initials on it. It’s him for sure.” One commenter pointed out that would make him the second Bravo star and third reality star after Ariana Madix and Charity Lawson.

There was some speculation, however, that Kyle might be the one dancing, with Mauricio showing up to provide support. The counter-theory speculated that since Buying Beverly Hills Season 2 was on its way, Mauricio would make more sense. Of course, this is all still up in the air. We don’t even know if it truly was Mauricio in the picture.

Dancing with the Stars Season 32 airs on September 26 on ABC, and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 is set to air in November.

TELL US – WOULD YOU WANT TO SEE MAURICIO ON DWTS? DO YOU THINK IT’S HIM IN THE PICTURE?