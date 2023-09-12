Lindsay Hubbard ‘Hurt’ and Blindsided by Carl Radke’s Message To Wedding Guests

Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard is getting “blindsided” by a lot of things here lately and it’s far from over. Lindsay was engaged to Carl Radke and it looked like these two were on the road to fairy tale land. Well, the road abruptly ended for whatever reason and the streets are buzzing with rumors.

Carl recently announced he was done with Lindsay and broke up with her on camera. As in, the Summer House season had ended, so Carl rang production to have them film him breaking Lindsay’s heart. We don’t know if Carl is a full buffoon or if he was afraid to break up with Lindsay without witnesses, either way, the deed was done.

But that’s not the only thing Carl has taken upon himself to do. He also crafted a lovely note to his and Lindsay’s wedding attendees. And according to sources, Carl did not obtain approval from Lindsay before making the note public. Page Six has the scoop.

The end of happily ever after

So Carl basically 86’d the entire wedding with his message to friends and family who were to attend their November 17 ceremony. Yesterday Carl’s melancholy update to his love life made the rounds in the media.

“Words cannot possibly express how difficult the last two weeks have been for Lindsay and I. We are so incredibly sorry to all of our guests for the confusion and lack of communication. We were left trying to figure out how this all exactly happened before we could even have the opportunity to determine the path forward amongst ourselves,” Carl wrote.

Now Team Lindsay is saying she never ok’d this communication and now she’s more hurt than ever. “Lindsay did not approve of Carl’s letter before it was made public, so there is no ‘we,’” a source shared.

“She’s definitely hurt by it, for sure,” they added. Carlito neglected to say why he and Linds have called it quits. He did mention “a lot of false narratives and misunderstandings that have made this all the more painful.”

Lindsay and Carl were to have a destination wedding in Mexico, so Carl wanted to try and provide a proper heads-up due to the money folks had to shell out. “I don’t take [this] lightly. We are super grateful for the love and support you have shown us and will do what I can to help with any costs associated with changing plans,” he had written.

There’s probably a lot more to this story that has yet to be revealed. Stay tuned.

