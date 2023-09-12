Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 4 Taglines Revealed

With one episode already out and another slated for tonight, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 4 taglines have been revealed. Episode 1 saw Lisa Barlow lamenting the little time she gets with family, and the whole gang bringing up Jen Shah left and right.

Fans saw Heather Gay shoveling snow outside her new home, offering Meredith Marks a shovel as well once she pulled up. Meanwhile, the new girl on the block, Monica Garcia met up for lunch with the recently-promoted Angie Katsanevas.

Whitney Rose had perhaps the least amount of play in the season premiere but still had a moment to shine when shrieking at Meredith. Odds are, this will be a season for the books. And the new taglines show a lot of promise.

The RHOSLC ladies are serving more than ever

Lisa kicked off the opening credits with, “I’m on a mission to serve Lisa, and I love that for myself.” After Lisa came Heather, who celebrated her business expansion and clapped back at the haters by saying, “I own a beauty empire, so I don’t need any of your lip service.”

Next up, Monica teased, “I keep my friends close but my secrets closer.” Her tagline is in reference to the alleged secrets that Jen told her when she was working for the now-incarcerated Housewife. Meredith then proclaimed, “In a town full of dirty lies, everyone can use a bath.” This was referring to her beef with Whitney over their bathtime habits.

Joining Monica as a RHOSLC full-timer, Angie said, “I may be Greek, but don’t expect an olive branch from me.” And Whitney rounded out the taglines with, “Having faith in myself is the only religion I need.” Fans saw Whitney wrestle with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints last season, ultimately removing herself from the organization.

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 4 continues Tuesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.

