RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 5 Queens Revealed: Meet the Cast

RuPaul’s Drag Race has faced some scrutiny recently. The show on the whole faced claims over its performers and contestants being unfairly compensated. Then, when it came to RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, an upcoming Season 5 contestant, Crystal Lubrikant, was accused of sexual assault.

The producers were accused of covering up the whole situation and giving the contestant an early elimination. However, things may have changed when the allegations came out. The BBC released the Season 5 lineup on September 11, and Crystal was nowhere to be found. But the rest of the cast is featured below.

Meet the newest Queens!

The Drag Race UK Twitter account posted a Season 5 preview on the morning of September 11. The trailer featured the new queens screaming, squealing like literal pigs, and serving looks. One queen proclaimed, “I think I’m the tallest drag queen in Drag Race herstory.” Another warned, “I’m a loose cannon.”

The new queens also got to introduce themselves further in the Meet the Queens episode on the BBC iPlayer. The new cast included Alexis Saint-Pete, a 29-year-old Londoner originally from Poland. Her dreams of ballet transformed into dreams of drag. Then there was Banksie, 23, from Manchester, who’s seven feet tall in drag.

Also introduced was Cara Melle, another Londoner at 26 years old. Originally from Georgia in the US, Cara wants to inspire other black trans women. DeDeLicious, a 20-year-old from Kent, was introduced as a queen who worked as a designer on the show previously. Country Durham’s Ginger Johnson, 34, described herself as “a helium balloon in the shape of a woman.”

Fans are cautious about Season 5

Kate Butch, a 26-year-old from Buxton, was introduced as a drag stand-up comedian, or as she said, “the Comic Sans of drag.” Michael Marouli from Newcastle, 39, started her career as a male-presenting performer but has been doing drag for 15 years now.

Miss Naomi Carter, a 23-year-old from Doncaster, said, “I might be a small-town queen, but don’t … underestimate me.” Tomara Thomas from Hartlepool, 25, was trained in musical theater, describing herself as “a showgirl.” Last but not least was Cornwall’s 36-year-old Vicki Vivacious, who routinely takes gigs performing for the armed forces.

On Twitter, reactions to the trailer were mixed, with many pointing out the controversies plaguing the show and Season 5. One reply suggested the representation was “getting worse.” Others, however, still voiced plenty of excitement. “WE ARE READY!!!” one user wrote. Another said it was about time.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK will air later this year on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer in the UK, and on Wow Presents Plus worldwide.

