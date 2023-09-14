Heather Dubrow Quits Real Housewives of Orange County in Episode Preview

Season 17 of The Real Housewives of Orange County has been dominated by so many squabbles, these days it’s hard to remember exactly who’s on the outs with whom and why. Tamra Judge and Jennifer Pedranti are often at odds over Jennifer’s boyfriend, Ryan Boyajian being accused of “F*CKING EVERYONE AT MY [Tamra’s] GYM!” Shannon Beador and Gina Kirschenheiter are usually at each other’s necks over back and forth accusations of spreading rumors. Emily Simpson told Heather Dubrow her slip-n-slide wetsuit made her look like a whale trainer. Meanwhile, Heather told Emily she looked like Mr. Snuffleupagus a few episodes later. It’s been a lot.

However, one thing that’s united almost everyone was Heather and Dr. Terry Dubrow secretly selling their gargantuan mansion for $55 million. It’s kind of been everyone vs. Heather since. The other women felt slighted that they didn’t find out about the sale until it was already over, giving them all the sense that Heather didn’t trust them to keep the NDA-locked transaction quiet. Though it’s unclear if the mansion sale fallout was the catalyst, a preview for next week’s RHOC shows Heather quitting the show.

“Whooping it up” took the back seat to bickering in Mexico

Last episode, we saw Vicki Gunvalson arriving to Mexico, showing up at Tamra and Shannon’s door, and emitting a demonic sound from her face that I’m honestly still terrified over. “The Très Amigas” (or “Abuelas,” if you ask Gina) ate it up though. It seemed as if the whooping was about to commence.

Yet, the preview for next week shows minimal whooping, and parasailing soon transitions to screaming at meals. The clip captures Jenn asking for clarity and authenticity, Vicki flogging Jenn for ending her marriage despite having five kids, and Tamra overusing her yelling voice – of course.

Then, the last few seconds show Emily coming for Heather again, which might be a precipitant for what comes next: Heather declaring, “I’m done with the show! I’m out.”

We do at least know that Heather fulfilled her obligation to attend the season 17 reunion since the seating chart has been released. But, as Terry quipped, the Dubrows now have “f*ck everyone you ever knew” money. Heather doesn’t need the show; the question is, could she ever give up the attention? There’s always Beverly Hills!

We’ll get to see if Heather makes good on her threat next Wednesday, September 20 at 8/7c.

