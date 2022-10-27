Heather Dubrow Sold Her Orange County Home For $55 Million

There are certain things we have to accept as fans of Real Housewives of Orange County. Every season usually comes with a divorce or a cheating rumor, if not both. The cast will likely be a majority of blondes who flaunt their boob jobs proudly. And, there will always be financial decisions that don’t make an ounce of sense. It comes with the territory.

The upcoming season of RHOC will surely have a mix of it all. Tamra Judge is coming back and she’s ready to share her opinion about alllll of the ghosts from her past. That includes her former buddy Heather Dubrow, who won’t be having an easy season by the looks of it. Fancy Pants is dealing with cheating allegations about Terry Dubrow. As expected, she’s denied denied denied. Terry and Heather have always seemed like the outlier for strong relationships in the OC, but who knows what goes on behind closed doors. All I know is something odd is going on in the Dubrow household, and a recent major move seems to support that theory. I need Meghan King on the case.

Heather and Terry recently sold their Orange County home for a whopping $55 million, according to People. See, I can’t even fathom having anything worth even a fraction of that amount of money. It was actually the most expensive sale of the year in the entire county, which we all know is one filled with massive mansions. They kept the sale in the Bravo fam, with Josh Altman of Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles holding the listing.

The Dubrows are moving — to Los Angeles. Does this mean they’re trying to do a Real Housewives exchange program with Taylor Armstrong of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? Another reality star sold them a place out of the ‘burbs — Heather Rae El Moussa of Selling Sunset. It’s like the ultimate reality TV real estate exchange.

It’s hard to believe that the Dubrows spent so much time and cash building their dream home just to abandon it. Fancy Pants attributes it to empty nester syndrome. “With two kids at college, we’ve been thinking about our next move,” Heather said. “We just bought a cool penthouse in L.A. and sometimes the universe shows you the right direction. Change is exciting!” I’ll pop champs for the next chapter, but it still seems odd to me that they’re so quick to leave the mega-mansion behind.

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]